Virginia senator thanks National Guard troops

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine visited the Virginia Army National Guard’s 229th Chemical Company based in Rocky Mount on Saturday to recognize the company for its work over the past year and to present certificates of appreciation to National Guard members who were deployed to the U.S. Capitol in January. Kaine, who is a member of the Senate’s Armed Services Committee, said the reason for his visit was to, he said, was to “say thank you for the incredible variety of missions, some planned, but many unplanned, sprung on you with very little notice.” The visit was the kickoff to a weekend-long celebration and recognition.