Virginia's first lady brings praise and encouragement to Rocky Mount Elementary
Accompanied by state officials, Pamela Northam honored the school district's decision to reopen in-person classes five days a week, and also paid tribute to Rocky Mount Elementary fifth grade teacher Anthony Swann, the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year.
