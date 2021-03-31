Virginia's first lady brings praise and encouragement to Rocky Mount Elementary

In addition to expressing gratitude, these visits are meant to reinforce the notion that reopening schools is safe so long as proper COVID-19 pandemic safety measures are taken.

“We also wanted to encourage everyone to be able to see that in-person learning can be done safely,” Northam said. “Folks like here in [the] Rocky Mount school have been doing it and doing it very well. Once you put your safety precautions in place, we know that we can take care of our students and personnel.”

Prior to Northam’s arrival, Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs said the visit from state officials had her excited for two reasons. One, that “at the state level, they see the importance of reopening the schools, and are acknowledging school divisions across the state of Virginia, that are reopening or have been open from the very beginning.”

Second, “we have the Virginia Teacher of the Year here at Rocky Mount Elementary.” In fact, not only was Rocky Mount Elementary School fifth grade teacher Anthony Swann the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year; the first lady’s husband, Gov. Ralph Northam, appointed him to the state Board of Education in February.

“I’m just excited for him, to know that at the state level, they feel it’s important enough to visit the Virginia Teacher of the Year’s school,” Cobbs said.