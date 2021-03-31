Virginia's first lady brings praise and encouragement to Rocky Mount Elementary

As Franklin County Public Schools prepared to return to holding in-person classes five days a week, a state delegation led by Virginia first lady Pamela Northam arrived to offer praise and encouragement.
The entire school system began the five-day schedule on Monday. Northam’s visit to Rocky Mount Elementary School took place Friday afternoon.
Accompanied by James Lane, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, and Daniel Carey, the state’s secretary of health and human resources, and several town and county officials, Northam popped into classes throughout the school, stopped by the school’s library, and finally made an appearance before an assemblage of fifth graders, where she told the students, “We are so proud of you. This year hasn’t been easy, has it?”
She asked the fifth graders to give their teachers a round of applause. The kids enthusiastically obliged.
“I just love being here with the students,” said Northam, a former high school biology teacher. “They’re so joyful. They’re happy to be back. You can see it in the classroom. You can feel the energy in the schools. It really helps us. It gives us encouragement to continue the good work in Richmond.”
She’s been on a statewide tour of school systems, paying visits as they’ve geared up to fully reopen classrooms, “to say thank you to the school personnel, who have had every kind of challenge thrown at them this year,” she said. “They’ve been able to change, they’ve been creative, they’ve been courageous, they’ve been innovative, always keeping the students first and foremost in their thoughts.”
In addition to expressing gratitude, these visits are meant to reinforce the notion that reopening schools is safe so long as proper COVID-19 pandemic safety measures are taken.
“We also wanted to encourage everyone to be able to see that in-person learning can be done safely,” Northam said. “Folks like here in [the] Rocky Mount school have been doing it and doing it very well. Once you put your safety precautions in place, we know that we can take care of our students and personnel.”
Prior to Northam’s arrival, Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs said the visit from state officials had her excited for two reasons. One, that “at the state level, they see the importance of reopening the schools, and are acknowledging school divisions across the state of Virginia, that are reopening or have been open from the very beginning.”
Second, “we have the Virginia Teacher of the Year here at Rocky Mount Elementary.” In fact, not only was Rocky Mount Elementary School fifth grade teacher Anthony Swann the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year; the first lady’s husband, Gov. Ralph Northam, appointed him to the state Board of Education in February.
“I’m just excited for him, to know that at the state level, they feel it’s important enough to visit the Virginia Teacher of the Year’s school,” Cobbs said.
Swann accompanied the gathered officials on the school tour. Northam presented Swann with a gift — a pair of tumblers etched with the state seal.
“It’s a small token of a great appreciation,” Northam said to Swann. “I wish I could see you teach a little bit, because that’s a master class.”
“I’m so honored,” Swann said.
I just love being here with the students. They’re happy to be back. You can see it in the classroom. You can feel the energy in the schools."
First Lady Pamela Northam
A former high school biology teacher