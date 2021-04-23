Virtual meeting scheduled for solar farm

A virtual community meeting to discuss the feasibility of a solar farm near Westlake Corner has been scheduled for Monday, April 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. via Zoom.

Westlake Solar, which is owned and operated by Arlington-based Energix U.S., is hosting the meeting to get feedback and to answer questions from Franklin County residents and business owners about the project.

The proposed 20-megawatt facility would be on 100 acres, with an additional 120 acres of buffers and setbacks around the project, according to the Westlake Solar website.

“Westlake Solar will have a positive impact on the environment. There will be no pollution, no noise, and no traffic once the initial construction is complete,” the website stated. “This project allows Franklin County to preserve the land for future development, while at the same time producing clean, affordable energy.”

The project would require a conditional-use permit that would have to be reviewed by the Franklin County Planning Commission and approved by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Following those approvals, the project could begin in 2022, according to a Westlake Solar presentation.

More information about the project and the April 26 meeting is at www.westlakesolar.com.