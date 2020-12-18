Virus-themed decorations are popping up

In a year consumed by the somber news of the coronavirus pandemic, it would seem only fitting that some folks are attempting to find humor with their holiday decorations.

This year, Piedmont Community Services set out to decorate two trees at its North Main Street location. There’s a traditional tree in the agency’s lobby and a COVID tree sitting in a corridor just off the waiting room.

The tree is adorned with cough drops, hand sanitizer, face masks, goggles with googly eyes, paper ornaments resembling bleach wipes and red styrofoam balls that look like the virus. Crowning the top is a bright blue vomit bag.

For Piedmont Community Services’ employee Cynthia Trotter, decorating this tree was personal. “I had COVID,” she said.

The virus hit Trotter hard, too, forcing her out of work for nearly two months. While she’s feeling better now, she said she still has lingering issues as a result of having the virus.

Coworkers Teresa Bowling and Tabitha Bowman, among others, helped Trotter with the decorating.

“I felt like I was back in nursing school,” Bowman said of crafting the styrofoam balls and painting them red to look like the virus.

