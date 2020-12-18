Virus-themed decorations are popping up

In a year consumed by the somber news of the coronavirus pandemic, it would seem only fitting that some folks are attempting to find humor with their holiday decorations.
This year, Piedmont Community Services set out to decorate two trees at its North Main Street location. There’s a traditional tree in the agency’s lobby and a COVID tree sitting in a corridor just off the waiting room.
The tree is adorned with cough drops, hand sanitizer, face masks, goggles with googly eyes, paper ornaments resembling bleach wipes and red styrofoam balls that look like the virus. Crowning the top is a bright blue vomit bag.
For Piedmont Community Services’ employee Cynthia Trotter, decorating this tree was personal. “I had COVID,” she said.
The virus hit Trotter hard, too, forcing her out of work for nearly two months. While she’s feeling better now, she said she still has lingering issues as a result of having the virus.
Coworkers Teresa Bowling and Tabitha Bowman, among others, helped Trotter with the decorating.
“I felt like I was back in nursing school,” Bowman said of crafting the styrofoam balls and painting them red to look like the virus.
Throughout the pandemic, and even as some front office staff had to quarantine, Piedmont Community Services has continued to serve the community, which earned them a certificate of appreciation from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
At Virginia Office Supply on Franklin Street, Carl Moyer got into the holiday spirit, too. He crafted one Christmas tree using cans of Lysol disinfectant spray and another out of rolls of toilet paper. Both trees are wrapped in twinkling white lights.
“One night, I couldn’t sleep,” Moyer recalled. “So I was in here at 3 o’clock in the morning putting up a toilet paper tree.”
When Moyer purchased Virginia Office Supply seven years ago, he added janitorial supplies, which turned out to be a godsend.
“It’s been such a chaotic year,” he said. “Our business has been down but our janitorial has been up.”
Earlier this year when it looked like there might be a toilet paper shortage, Moyer said he began stocking up to ensure he would be able to accommodate his customers. In a typical year, Moyer said he sells around 12,000 rolls; however, so far this year, he has sold around 50,000 rolls.
“I’ve literally survived on toilet paper,” he said.
The business, which also sells office furniture and supplies, greeting cards, books and other gifts, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
