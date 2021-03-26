Weekend fishing tournament looks to bring veterans together for a good time

Ducky Lique has experienced just what The Fallen Outdoors can do for veterans. The infantry team leader, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006 to 2013, came home disabled from injuries related to service. The nonprofit has given him purpose, and as the western region coordinator, he has organized a fishing tournament for veterans, including one coming to Smith Mountain Lake this weekend.
“I wanted to try to get the most amount veterans out at one time,” Lique said. “I know the community out at Smith Mountain Lake loves veterans and striper fishing.”
So far, 28 captains and 33 veterans have signed up for Fishing for the Fallen Tournament this Saturday. The purpose is twofold: to get veterans outdoors and to raise money for Team Virginia of The Fallen Outdoors.
“What we are trying to do is raise funds so we can purchase their hunting or fishing license if need be and organize more trips,” Lique said. “We want to offer these trips at little or no cost to the veterans.”
The Fallen Outdoors is headquartered in Washington state and staffed completely by veteran volunteers. The Fallen Outdoors is open to any veteran, from any generation, to include wounded, active duty, reserves, National Guard, retired and warriors who only served a few years. According to the organization’s pamphlet, “a veteran that qualifies is any man or woman who at some point in their life raised their right hand and swore to protect our country against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.” There are branches in almost every state.
Eric Bakken started The Fallen Outdoors in 2009 to connect veterans with other veterans. The idea was forged in the mountains of Afghanistan, when, during a combat rotation, Bakken had asked members of his unit if they had ever been hunting before. Eric Finniginam and Michael Cardenaz were two of those individuals. They told Bakken they had never been hunting, and he planned to take them on their first hunting trip when they returned to the United States.
Unfortunately, Finniginam and Cardenaz never made it home. Once Bakken returned home, he felt a calling to honor their memory and started The Fallen Outdoors.
“For me going out with the veterans is as therapeutic for me as much as it is for them,” Lique said. “For somebody suffering from PTSD, and may not leave the house as much and does not want to be around people, this brings them back into being with their brothers and sisters, the camaraderie, and gets them talking about what’s bothering them.”
Lique served as an infantryman team leader. It was several years after he returned home in 2013 that he found his calling at The Fallen Outdoors.
“I wish I had known about The Fallen Outdoors a lot sooner,” Lique said. “I didn’t find out about this until 2015 or 2016. I went out on a couple of trips and I thought this is what I want to do, give back to other veterans.”
Lique said he has seen other veterans go from not being able to leave the house to coming out on trips and coming out of their shells. As the western regional coordinator of The Fallen Outdoors Team Virginia he has helped organize striper fishing trips, rifle hunting and turkey hunts.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Lique said. “We did 51 trips and took out 183 vets and that’s statewide.”
The Fallen Outdoors’ motto is, “Living our dreams because they gave up theirs.” It is a motto Lique has adopted.
“I love what I do, and it would not be possible without Robert Casey, Team Leader of The Fallen Outdoors, Virginia as well as my brothers from another who pushed me to get outdoors to hunt and fish, Tommy Moore of Wicked Striper SML guide service and Investigator Ryan Watts of Amherst Police Department.”
More about The Fallen Outdoors and this weekend’s tournament is available at The Fallen Outdoors East Coast All Veteran page on Facebook.