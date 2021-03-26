Weekend fishing tournament looks to bring veterans together for a good time

Eric Bakken started The Fallen Outdoors in 2009 to connect veterans with other veterans. The idea was forged in the mountains of Afghanistan, when, during a combat rotation, Bakken had asked members of his unit if they had ever been hunting before. Eric Finniginam and Michael Cardenaz were two of those individuals. They told Bakken they had never been hunting, and he planned to take them on their first hunting trip when they returned to the United States.

Unfortunately, Finniginam and Cardenaz never made it home. Once Bakken returned home, he felt a calling to honor their memory and started The Fallen Outdoors.

“For me going out with the veterans is as therapeutic for me as much as it is for them,” Lique said. “For somebody suffering from PTSD, and may not leave the house as much and does not want to be around people, this brings them back into being with their brothers and sisters, the camaraderie, and gets them talking about what’s bothering them.”

Lique served as an infantryman team leader. It was several years after he returned home in 2013 that he found his calling at The Fallen Outdoors.