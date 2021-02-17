Weekly vaccination clinics to start in March

Health district officials came up with the Franklin Center clinic in response to feedback from county officials and community partners, Hall said. The clinic is meant to ensure that eligible county residents from that age group will have a chance to get vaccinated every week at a well-known site where there won't be a long wait and social distancing can be observed.

At present the West Piedmont Health District receives about 1,600 vaccine doses per week out of the 129,000 per week that Virginia receives from the federal government. "While that's minimal, at least it's a consistent weekly allocation, we can count on it," Hall said.

The district apportions those 1,600 doses to partners such as hospitals and pharmacies in Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville, and the amount distributed to each locality can vary from week to week, Hall said. "Every week somebody doesn't get something."

As the health department has worked with partners to distribute the vaccine in Franklin County, clinics have been held at various locations, including the health department office in Rocky Mount, Carilion Franklin Memorial and the Harvester Performance Center. The vaccination pods at the Franklin Center are "just a way to have a steady fixture each week in addition to the other clinics," Hall said.