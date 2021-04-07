West Piedmont enters phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier this week, the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District entered phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone 16 and older who lives and works in Virginia is eligible to receive the vaccine.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

At press time, 2,800,332 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,543,719 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 25,826 doses have been administered with 10,238 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County.

In Henry County, 23,526 doses were administered with 8,847 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 6,388 doses were administered with 2,458 people fully vaccinated, and 6,468 doses were given in Patrick County, with 2,388 people fully vaccinated.

Positive casesPositive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,885 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 146 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.