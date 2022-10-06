Wildfire Band to headline Cruise-in for a Cause

The Wildfire Band is set to headline the first ever Cruise-in for a Cause in Franklin County Saturday.

The Wildfire Band, a five-piece band, is comprised of Sandy Via, Freddie Rakes, Gary Bolling, Stuart Angel and Steve Shively. Modeled after The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the band pairs country and classic rock with a bluegrass twist according to Shively. The Wildfire Band will play upbeat hits from Bob Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chuck Berry and more.

FCHS’s inaugural Cruise-in for a Cause will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Midpoint Chevrolet in Rocky Mount.

Palumbo’s Hoagie House will be there to feed hungry eventgoers steak/chicken hoagies, specialty burgers, wings and more. Homestead Creamery will serve up ice cream to those with a sweet tooth.

Adoptable dogs will be on-site at the cruise-in, for meet and greets as well.

“We are extremely excited to host an event of this magnitude – it’s been a long time,” said Briana Barker, event planner. “Due to the pandemic, the economic downturn and limited veterinarian services, FCHS has experienced a decline in donations and adoptions as well as an increase in dog and cat surrenders. We hope people will come and learn more about our organization and the wonderful pets we have for adoption.”

The event is designed to raise funds as FCHS is a non-profit organization that receives no government funding and relies solely on donations and occasional grants. The shelter has been experiencing a decline in adoptions as have many shelters nationwide, driving up medical and food costs.

“We started seeing a decline in adoptions in 2021 and the trend extended into this year as well,” said Anita Cannaday-Scott, FCHS shelter director. “Unfortunately, the volume of pets does not seem to be decreasing.”

Cannaday-Scott added the shelter uses upwards of 50 cans of wet food a day during kitten season, which is still ongoing. The shelter currently has more than 300 animals in its care.

There will be a raffle table set up with great prizes and T-shirts will be available for sale also. All the proceeds go toward the shelter.

Since 1999 Franklin County Humane Society has provided care to more than 25,000 animals at the adoption center. More than 73,000 animals have been spayed/neutered at FCHS’s Planned Pethood Clinic which opened in 2000. FCHS’s mission is to create a community where all dogs and cats get a chance for a healthy and happy life in a loving home by promoting rescue, adoption and spay/neuter.