5th Grade Honor Rolll
5th Grade Principal's List
First name
Last Name
First name
Last Name
Michael
Allen
Sophia
Bennett
Aerion
Amick
Seth
Bryant
Daniel
Barraza
Isabella
Gutierrez
Lucca
Bryant
Mackay
Harmon
Zoey
Butler
Hayes
Huddleston
Nathen
Daugherty
Samuel
Hylton
Sawyer
Dollman
Audrianna
Jessee
Memphis
Elkins
Marin
Meekins
Emry
Evans
Jackson
Millard
Olivia
Haley
Keiley
Nelson
Riley
Hall
Braden
Ritch
Aranza
Hernandez-Rueda
Ella
Rorrer
Gavin
Kipley
Sophia
Rorrer
Emily
Porter
Leah
Rutrough
Daniel
Ramsey
Hunter
Smart
Taylor
Rooney
Aydan
Smith
Aydynn
Sweeney
Elyssia
Vassar
Korie
Thompson
Lilly
Wheaton
Ashley
Vanover
Hailey
Williams
4th Grade
Honor Roll
4th Grade Principal's List
First name
Last Name
First Name
Last Name
Walter
Anglin
Sophia
Bornstein
Blake
Bowman
Xander
Carter
Skyler
Bowman
Jacob
Cressell
Addison
Brickey
Brianna
Hernandez-Martinez
Aiden
Brown
Mattie
Howard
Willow
Dickerson
Maddie
Layman
Dominick
Gaylor
Mackenzie
Meador
Jesus
Gonzalez
Kaylynn
Pagans
Estrella
Gonzalez-Hernandez
Mallory
Poindexter
Easton
Green
Emma
Spichek
Jaylah
Hall
Suzanne
Waldron
Easton
Hodges
Trevor
Hodges
Kaden
Liechty
Tristan
Phillips
Isabella
Price
Jonathan
Price
Cadyn
Ricks
Issac
Sanchez
Kaylee
Spires
Alaina
Via
Ryder
Wall
Windy Gap Honor Roll
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A state police release said an SUV crossed the center line and collided with the motorcycle.
- Updated
ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wants to get the word out that the state has new vaccination require…
- Updated
Dorka is one of many dogs trained to sniff out marijuana being retired because of changing drug laws. How the dog reunited with a former handler has prompted controversy in Rocky Mount.
Those in the building industry say a number of factors have contributed to the increased cost of lumber: a surge in construction, a decline in production at mills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and tariffs on Canadian lumber.
- Updated
A West Virginia man has been taken into custody and faces charges in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening wounds Monday morn…
FERRUM — James Taylor Adams spent the 1930s and early 1940s on a mission to preserve Appalachian ballads and folklore, accumulating enough typ…
- Updated
Jack, cattle dog mix
The body of James Edward Kirby, 68, was found in his Rocky Mount home in late 2019. He died from manual strangulation, according to a medical examiner's report.
The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is looking for public input before moving forward with plans to create no-wakesurfing zones at …
A group of more than 50 county residents demanded lifting of mask and social distancing requirements and a ban on teaching critical race theory in Franklin County schools.