 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Windy Gap Honor Roll
0 comments

Windy Gap Honor Roll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

5th Grade Honor Rolll

  

5th Grade Principal's List

 

First name

Last Name

 

First name

Last Name

Michael

Allen

 

Sophia

Bennett

Aerion

Amick

 

Seth

Bryant

Daniel

Barraza

 

Isabella

Gutierrez

Lucca

Bryant

 

Mackay

Harmon

Zoey

Butler

 

Hayes

Huddleston

Nathen

Daugherty

 

Samuel

Hylton

Sawyer

Dollman

 

Audrianna

Jessee

Memphis

Elkins

 

Marin

Meekins

Emry

Evans

 

Jackson

Millard

Olivia

Haley

 

Keiley

Nelson

Riley

Hall

 

Braden

Ritch

Aranza

Hernandez-Rueda

 

Ella

Rorrer

Gavin

Kipley

 

Sophia

Rorrer

Emily

Porter

 

Leah

Rutrough

Daniel

Ramsey

 

Hunter

Smart

Taylor

Rooney

 

Aydan

Smith

Aydynn

Sweeney

 

Elyssia

Vassar

Korie

Thompson

 

Lilly

Wheaton

Ashley

Vanover

   

Hailey

Williams

   
     
     
     
     

4th Grade

Honor Roll

 

4th Grade Principal's List

 

First name

Last Name

 

First Name

Last Name

Walter

Anglin

 

Sophia

Bornstein

Blake

Bowman

 

Xander

Carter

Skyler

Bowman

 

Jacob

Cressell

Addison

Brickey

 

Brianna

Hernandez-Martinez

Aiden

Brown

 

Mattie

Howard

Willow

Dickerson

 

Maddie

Layman

Dominick

Gaylor

 

Mackenzie

Meador

Jesus

Gonzalez

 

Kaylynn

Pagans

Estrella

Gonzalez-Hernandez

 

Mallory

Poindexter

Easton

Green

 

Emma

Spichek

Jaylah

Hall

 

Suzanne

Waldron

Easton

Hodges

   

Trevor

Hodges

   

Kaden

Liechty

   

Tristan

Phillips

   

Isabella

Price

   

Jonathan

Price

   

Cadyn

Ricks

   

Issac

Sanchez

   

Kaylee

Spires

   

Alaina

Via

   

Ryder

Wall

   
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever Wonder How the Queen Makes Her Money?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics