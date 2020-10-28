Winners named in 31st annual SMAC Art Show

The 31st annual Smith Mountain Arts Council's Art Show was held Oct. 24 and 25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
Best in show was awarded to Mark Johnson for his oil painting, "Sunroom Table."
Winners in other categories included:
Oil
1: Penny Simmons, "Ready for Rain?"
2. Anthony Bowes, "SML Dam"
Merit: Lynda Young, "Bayview Park"
Merit: Harriet Madar, "Prohibition Days, The Harvest"
Merit: Marita Cheney, "SML at Sunrise"
Acrylic
1: Nancy Ostroff, "Geranium Shadows"
2: Mimi McHale, "Frozen Daybreak"
Merit: Mimi McHale, "Windswept"
Watercolor
1: Nancy Ostroff, "Cubes and Coke"
2: Patricia Carr, "Tangled #2"
Merit: Rita Carroll, "In Search of Food"
Mixed Media
1: Mimi McHale, "Where The Wee Folk Still Dance"
2: Patricia Carr, "Agate Series #46"
Merit: Chip Conway, "Hannah's Handsome Man"
Other (Pastels, Pencil, Stained Glass, Sculpture, Woodworking, etc.)
1: Rod Meador, sculpture, "Carl"
2: Michael Morris, sculpture, "Out To Sea"
Merit: Kathleen Riordan, quilt, "Mid Century Curves"
Merit: Shelley LaTreill, stained glass, "Rhythm of Burnished Time"
Merit: Richard Hendrix, wood, "Log Cabin Quilt Block"
Merit: Bill Wenzel, pencil, "My Rescue"
Student Awards
1: Lili Call, oil, "Beautifully Conflicted"
2: Kylee White, colored pencil, "Grandma"
Merit: Elizabeth Bradbury, colored pencil, "Odie"
Merit: Ava Lemmon, paper mosaic, "Paint Chip Gracie"
Merit: Lily Lemmon, pen and ink, "The Mask Over Our Broken Pieces"
First-place winners in each category received a $100 prize, second-place winners each received a $50 prize. The people’s choice award, funded by contributions made during the show, netted more than $350 for Franklin County High School student Lili Call.
Judge Ron Boehner reviewed the 133 submissions and offered congratulatory comments for the winners.
Art Show co-chairs Sheridan Brown and Marita Cheney were enthusiastic about the turnout, as well as the number and quality of pieces submitted.
"We felt it was important to allow local adult and student artists to have an outlet for their artistic endeavors during such a challenging year," Brown said. "We appreciate the sponsors, artists and community for the rich support of the arts at Smith Mountain Lake."
- Submitted by Anne Reynolds
