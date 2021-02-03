Winter storm blankets region with several inches of snow

A winter storm dropped 4 to 7 inches of snow throughout the region on Sunday giving snow lovers a day to play outside, while also increasing calls for help to first reponders.

“Despite advisories for Virginians to avoid traveling through Virginia during the ongoing winter storm, Virginia State Police have responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles since midnight,” state police spokesperson Corinne Geller wrote in an email Sunday afternoon.

In the Salem district, which includes Franklin County, Geller said state police responded to 42 disabled vehicles and 45 traffic crashes. She also added that the majority of traffic crashes on Sunday involved only damage to vehicles.

As the temperature dipped below freezing Sunday night, with the chance of roads refreezing, Franklin County Public Schools announced they would be closed Monday.

In an email Sunday afternoon, Superintendent Bernice Cobbs explained the decision to close schools rather than have an all-virtual day of learning.