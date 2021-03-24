 Skip to main content
Wirtz man scratches $100,000 winning ticket
Ricky Chitwood of Wirtz hold a giant check showing his $100,000 prize.

 Photo courtesy of Virginia Lottery

Ricky Chitwood of Wirtz recently won $100,000 after buying a Blazing Hot Crossword 5X scratcher ticket, according to a news release from the Virginia Lottery.

“I was really surprised,” said Chitwood, who purchased the ticket at Stop In Food Store on Virginia 122 in Burnt Chimney.

The Blazing Hot Crossword 5X is one of dozens of scratch tickets that are available from the Virginia Lottery and features prizes from $5 to $100,000. Chitwood claimed the first of three top prizes in the game, according to the Virginia Lottery release.

With his winnings, Chitwood told Virginia Lottery officials that he might buy a new truck.

Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.6 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools, the release said. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, lottery customers helped generate more than $595 million dollars in funding for public education.

