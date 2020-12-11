 Skip to main content
Women's group hosts Tanzanian advocate
Moneta resident Pidge Morgan was guest speaker at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Smith Mountain American Association of University Women. Since 2004, Morgan has been working with Godparents for Tanzania — a nonprofit organization focused on helping Tanzanian children attend school as a means to overcome poverty. She also is a co-founder of the Door of Hope ministry, which provides educational opportunities for Maasai women and girls. Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta helps provide spiritual and financial support as a partner with Door of Hope and the Hai Institute of Technology — another education project in Tanzania. Morgan shared a photo from a recent trip to Tanzania.

- Submitted by Barb Moody

