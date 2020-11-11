World War II veteran recounts time in service

What he especially liked was the freedom he had with the work and said it was just like going to a job every day. Working with vehicles also gave him the freedom to get away at times.

Fortunately, Cooper was never in combat and didn’t fear dying that way. The only time he said he felt close to dying was during his first train ride across the country.

The train was in Utah and had to go slow because of all the mountains and curves. Since there was no air conditioning on the train, the windows had to be opened, and as the train went through a tunnel, the heat and smoke from the coal-fired engine was almost more than he could take, he said.

Upon his return home from the service, Cooper went to work for DuPont in Martinsville. He worked in the power department and in supervision, retiring after nearly 38 years with the company.

Cooper grew up in the Scuffling Hill area and attended Rocky Mount High School through 11th grade before being drafted. He later attended Ferrum College to complete his high school studies.

He was the second of seven children (one brother and three sisters are still living). Cooper’s father worked in furniture refinishing and painting, and his mother worked at home.