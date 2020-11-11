World War II veteran recounts time in service

Gerald Cooper of Rocky Mount covered a lot of ground and water in less than two years in the United States Army. Cooper, now 94, entered the Army twice.
The first time he was drafted when he was 18 years old. He began his World War II service on Jan. 5, 1945. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 25, 1945 with the rank of private first class. During that time he attended basic training for 13 weeks in South Carolina and eight weeks of jungle training in Alabama, before riding a train across the country to California where he boarded a ship for the Philippines.
His second stint in the Army was by choice. His one-year enlistment began Nov. 26, 1945. From the Philippines, Cooper was given two weeks of vacation to return home to Rocky Mount. In early 1946, he again rode a train to California and boarded a ship, this time to Korea. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 19, 1946 with the rank of T4 (technician fourth grade).
“We really got booted around a lot,” Cooper said when recounting the timeline of his service. “They were moving us around so much we didn’t really get familiar with anything that was going on.”
From the start of his time in the service, Cooper had to learn to be patient and flexible. Before basic training, his unit was sent to Pennsylvania to be issued clothing for their time in the service. Back in Roanoke, the soldiers were told to box up all their clothes to send home.
They arrived in snowy Pennsylvania with only the clothes they were wearing. Upon arrival, they were told there was no clothing for them there. While waiting several days to be sent to Maryland for clothing and with no boots, coats or gloves, they were ordered to shovel snow.
Eventually, they made it to Maryland and received their clothing. Thinking they would be going to Europe, the soldiers were issued heavy coats and other cold-weather gear. With the war winding down, Cooper was told his unit would be going to the Philippines instead.
In his first tour of duty, Cooper was a rifleman. He spent about three months in the Philippines, with little to do and no rifle carrying. He said the unit was basically “killing time.” There was no camp or barracks, and the men slept in tents. He said he never saw what he considered a regular house while there.
On his second tour, he was with the heavy automotive maintenance company in Korea for about 10 months, working on anything with a four-wheel drive. Upon getting off the ship, his unit was directed to look up on a hillside covered with all sorts of vehicles and told: “There’s your job over there.”
Cooper said his best time in the service was working on the vehicles. “There were some in pretty good shape and some not.” Many, he added, were like new, but they’d been in contact with salt.
What he especially liked was the freedom he had with the work and said it was just like going to a job every day. Working with vehicles also gave him the freedom to get away at times.
Fortunately, Cooper was never in combat and didn’t fear dying that way. The only time he said he felt close to dying was during his first train ride across the country.
The train was in Utah and had to go slow because of all the mountains and curves. Since there was no air conditioning on the train, the windows had to be opened, and as the train went through a tunnel, the heat and smoke from the coal-fired engine was almost more than he could take, he said.
Upon his return home from the service, Cooper went to work for DuPont in Martinsville. He worked in the power department and in supervision, retiring after nearly 38 years with the company.
Cooper grew up in the Scuffling Hill area and attended Rocky Mount High School through 11th grade before being drafted. He later attended Ferrum College to complete his high school studies.
He was the second of seven children (one brother and three sisters are still living). Cooper’s father worked in furniture refinishing and painting, and his mother worked at home.
Cooper met his wife of more than 60 years, Vangie, at a Sunday movie while she was waiting for her brother. She worked at numerous jobs over the years and was known for her shorthand skills. Vangie died in 2012.
Cooper has two daughters, three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His daughters live in the area and speak fondly of their father.
“I am thankful for his service to our country,” daughter Susan Biggs said.
She also described how Cooper’s sharing his experiences with her increased her appreciation for the freedoms and prosperity in this country. His helpfulness to the community and his neighborhood is admirable, she said.
“He is living proof that that was the ‘greatest generation,’ “ daughter Leslie Wilfong said. “He is humble, courteous, grateful, respectful and would do anything for anyone.”
Cooper still mows his large yard and takes care of household tasks. He can often be found helping daughter Leslie and son-in-law Lee Wilfong with their wedding venue, Appalachia Hills in Callaway.
Before COVID-19, Cooper said he’d get together two to three mornings a week with a group of five to eight senior friends at McDonald’s and have coffee.
Fred Bassett, commander of American Legion Post 6, to which Cooper also belongs, is a long-time friend and a member of the coffee group. “I always enjoyed talking with Gerald,” Bassett said. “He was always very positive.”
Another friend of Cooper’s, Chubby Arrington, said, “Gerald’s the top of the line.”
