Y to reopen preschool

The Franklin County Family YMCA’s Land of Wonder Preschool will reopen on Monday, Jan. 25 and will offer a full preschool program for 3 to 5 year olds.

The preschool opened in 2005 and is located in the Essig Center, which is next door to the YMCA. The program will initially open with no more than 30 students that will help ensure instruction, as well as adequate space for social distancing.

Additional COVID-19 measures include a separate entrance/exit for the students to keep them from coming through the lobby. Also, students will not interact with the clients from Aging Services, which is also located in the Essig Center.

Kevin McAlexander, chief executive officer of the YMCA, said the preschool will also work with Marcia Cramblitt of Aging Services to share space in a way that is safe for seniors, adding that he doesn’t see an overlap in use between the two groups.

“We are actively partnering with the United Way, DSS [Department of Social Services] and other area agencies,” McAlexander said. “We’ve received incredibly positive feedback from parents and the community as a whole about the reopening of the program. We also did a complete restructuring of the program from a business standpoint to make it more sustainable for the long term.”