Y to reopen preschool

The Franklin County Family YMCA’s Land of Wonder Preschool will reopen on Monday, Jan. 25 and will offer a full preschool program for 3 to 5 year olds.
The preschool opened in 2005 and is located in the Essig Center, which is next door to the YMCA. The program will initially open with no more than 30 students that will help ensure instruction, as well as adequate space for social distancing.
Additional COVID-19 measures include a separate entrance/exit for the students to keep them from coming through the lobby. Also, students will not interact with the clients from Aging Services, which is also located in the Essig Center.
Kevin McAlexander, chief executive officer of the YMCA, said the preschool will also work with Marcia Cramblitt of Aging Services to share space in a way that is safe for seniors, adding that he doesn’t see an overlap in use between the two groups.
“We are actively partnering with the United Way, DSS [Department of Social Services] and other area agencies,” McAlexander said. “We’ve received incredibly positive feedback from parents and the community as a whole about the reopening of the program. We also did a complete restructuring of the program from a business standpoint to make it more sustainable for the long term.”
Parent Taylor Gunter said she was excited that the preschool is planning to reopen. “My daughter started going there when she was 2 (she’s now almost 5), and she loved it,” Gunter said. “My youngest went there before it was shut down due to COVID. He learned so much in the time he was there. I can’t wait to see how they flourish getting back into school.”
Vivien McMahan, vice president of community impact at United Way of Roanoke Valley, expressed the agency’s commitment to the Y’s preschool.
“We know that Franklin County suffered a great loss when YMCA Land of Wonder Preschool closed early last summer,” McMahan said. “We are so grateful to have a continued partnership with the YMCA so that we were able to quickly provide the resources and funding necessary to reopen this center. Working families desperately need care for their children.”
Spots in all age groups are open, and scholarships are available for families that might need the assistance.
Jamie Stump, who is the Y’s child care director, is overseeing the program with two teachers overseeing each classroom.
“Being able to reopen the preschool program is a thrill for us,” she said. “A lot of work went into it behind the scenes and people are really glad to have the program back.”
More information on the preschool is available at 489-9622.