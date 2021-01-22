YMCA food drive is now underway

The Franklin County YMCA has been working to combat food shortage and increase support to people in need.

“We are asking our YMCA members and the community as a whole to help by donating non-perishable food items. Along with that, we hope to make the YMCA and its programs more accessible by making joining more affordable. When donating at least three canned food items, anyone can join the Y now through January 31st for free,” says YMCA CEO, Kevin McAlexander.

The Y will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items to be distributed to area food pantries to help out families in Franklin County. As part of the food drive, anyone who donates at least three canned goods will have their joining fee and first month fees waived.

Current YMCA members are also encouraged to donate food items and, when referring new members to join, will receive their next month free.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll collect a significant amount of food to help our friends and neighbors in need during our January food drive. Our members showed so much support during our September drive, which brought in a significant amount of canned goods, and our Angel Tree program that provided gifts to 40 area children. Expanding our reach and helping the community is our number one goal,” says Branch Director, Jessica Thomason.