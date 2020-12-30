 Skip to main content
Youngster enlists help of sheriff's office to distribute gifts
Santa’s little helper, Branson, with the help of his Grandma Dee, called Sgt. Chris Johnson of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help delivering these goodies he had assembled. He said he wanted Johnson to pass these out to all the little boys and girls that he may encounter in his travels.

