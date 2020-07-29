Altice, Nancy Joanne

January 2, 1952 - June 28, 2020 Nancy "Joanne" Lax Altice, age 68, of Callaway, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born on January 2, 1952, a daughter of the late Harvey and Roberta Lax. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Lax. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John Eldridge Altice; sons, John R. Altice (Blain) and M. Scott Altice; daughter, Anne Gearhart (Barry); ten grandchildren, Amber Woods (Dustin), Samantha Boyd (Cody), Carly Malik (Soloman), Jonathan Altice, Mathew Gearhart, Rayven Altice, Tabitha Robertson (Russell), Summer Altice, and Trey Altice; step-granddaughters, Samantha Cisco and Emma Wilson Watling (Andrew); and six great-grandchildren, Camden, Dakota, Ember, Reece, Aubriana, Lucas and a seventh on the way, Riley. She is also survived by her brother, James Lax (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Shively officiating. Interment followed in Bandy Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. at Conner-Bowman. We will be observing the mandates of Phase III issued by our Governor in reference to masks and social distancing. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 at Wirtz Road), Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
