March 21, 1956 - June 28, 2020 Michael Lee Atkins, 64, of Olive Branch, Miss., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of local arrangements. Another memorial service will be held in Rocky Mount, Va. at a later date. Michael Atkins was born on March 21, 1956, in Rocky Mount, Va. He was always known to be an extremely hard worker and incredibly determined. Michael loved working in construction and fixing all kinds of different things. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR in his free time. Michael was an amazing husband and father and he will be dearly missed. Michael Atkins is survived by his wife, Laura Atkins of Olive Branch, Miss.; one daughter, Maryjane Burchett (Joseph Holderfield) Theil of Olive Branch; three granddaughters, Cheyenne Desha Thiel of London, England, and Addison Manyel Holderfield and Nova Gail Holderfield, both of Olive Branch; three grandsons, Marcel Seigfried Thiel, Gabriel Cameron Holderfield, and Conner Matthew Atkins, all of Olive Branch; one brother-in-law, James W. (Cheryl) Thomas of Monrovia, Md.; and several nieces and nephews. Michael Lee Atkins was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Rufus Garland Atkins; one sister, Patsy Arrington; and one brother, Jerry Atkins. Donations and memorials in honor of Michael Lee Atkins may be made to Fresenius Kidney Care in Southaven, Miss. (www.freseniuskidneycare.com). Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
