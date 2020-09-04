Ballard, Wanda Lee

November 9, 1932 - August 31, 2020 Wanda Lee Ballard of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born on November 9, 1932, in Success, Ark., the daughter of the late William Russell Posey and Willie Mae Ruff Posey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Ballard; brother, Leon; and sister, Edna Faye. She is survived by her three children, son, Kenneth Eugene Ballard (Peggy), son, Donald Edward Ballard (Teresa), and daughter, Cynthia Lynn King (Steve); her grandchildren, Amy, Kelly, Kelsey, Samantha and Becky; and six great-grandchildren, (plus two more on the way). Special mention goes out to her friends and caregivers, Steve and Mary Corso, and to Mountain Valley Hospice (especially to Robin her primary nurse). The family would also like to acknowledge all the love, prayers and support from Mom's Jehovah's Witnesses friends, as well as from our neighbors, friends, relatives and workplace associates. Mom's wishes were to be cremated, with her ashes distributed in a private ceremony at a later date. An online celebration of her life will be held September 12th or 13th via invitation. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home & Crematory, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com, (540) 334-5151
