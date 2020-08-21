Beckner, Bobby Leon

Bobby Leon Beckner, age 61, of Ferrum, Va., went to be with the Lord on the morning of Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Leonard Beckner. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Beckner; his brother, Franklin "Frankie" Beckner; and his one and only son, Jesse Leon Beckner and his wife, Candice. He had four grandchildren, Carter, Owen, Tanner and Emmitt Beckner. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles. He loved all of his family dearly, especially his grand boys! They were his rock and kept him living and going as long as he could. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing music his whole life. He played with his friends and in the Brushy Hollow Band. He had a set of shoes that not many men could fill. He was the most dependable, reliable, hardworking man you would ever meet. Bobby was a welder and metal fabricator his entire life and worked until his legs wouldn't let him. He battled diabetes later in life and many other health conditions. His battle is now over and he is free of pain! He will be greatly missed by everyone. He is now in Heaven singing and playing his guitar and banjo again! Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
