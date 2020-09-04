Bowling, C. Harlowe

Mr. C. Harlowe Bowling, age 81, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Stuart, Virginia, on June 5, 1939, to the late Chester Kyle Bowling and Vivian Turner Bowling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Kyle Bowling. He was a lifetime logger and devoted his life to the logging industry. Harlowe was the founder of Bowling Logging. He had a love for collecting antique cars and loved spending time with friends when they came to see his cars. Harlowe was a hard worker who loved his family, flowers and enjoyed music. He will be missed by all who knew him. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 18 years and the love of his life, Jeannie Thomas of the home; one son, Tim Bowling and wife, Diana, of Ridgeway, Virginia; two grandchildren, Matt Bowling and wife, Lauren, and Grace Bowling; one great-grandson, Easton Matthew Bowling; one sister, Freeda Shelton and husband, Odell, of Ridgeway, Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart, with Pastor Sandy Wright and the Rev. Gerald Melton officiating. Interment will be held at the Woolwine Cemetery. Mr. Bowling will lie in repose on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sycamore Baptist Church, c/o Nancy Midkiff, Treasurer, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
