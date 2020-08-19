Boyd, Zelma

Zelma Boyd, age 76, of Ferrum, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1944, a daughter of the late Kyle and Gretrude Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Boyd; and sisters, Mazel Shively and Bernice Shively. Surviving are her sons, Daniel Boyd (Mary), Stephen Boyd (Jalyn), and Jason Boyd; daughter, Shea Martin (Chris); grandchildren, J.T., Nicholas (Perri), Courtnee, Steven (Stephanie), Tiffany, Bryor, Nolen-Lynn, Kynston, Talmidge, SheaAnna, and Cody; great-grandchildren, Noah, Wesley, Rowan, Milo, and Sloan; brothers, JR Smith, Watson Smith, and Allen Smith; sister, Darlene Hudson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Boyd was a member of the Ferrum Ladies Auxiliary and the Ferrum Rescue Squad Auxiliary for over 30 years. She enjoyed her job as a babysitter for over 40 years caring for many children she loved as her own. She was a hard worker and loved her family. Mrs. Boyd was also a member of Henry Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, with the Rev. John Haskew officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations be made to Henry Baptist Church, Ferrum Vol. Fire Department or Ferrum Rescue Squad.
