Breen, Paul Richard

Paul Richard Breen, age 61, of Bassett, Va., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1959, in Gardner, Mass., a son of the late Richard D. and Elin G. (Anderson) Breen. He was owner/operator of Log Cabin Rustic Furniture in Templeton, Mass., for 15 years before relocating to Virginia in 2006. The last 10 plus years he worked at Food Lion Supermarkets and was employed in the Rocky Mount Food Lion at the time of his death. He loved spending time with his sons and grandson. He also loved woodworking, making furniture, watching Mash and Old Westerns. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carla M. (Cloutier) Breen; sons, Joshua S. Breen (Jordan Balke) and Jeremiah R. Breen (Caileigh Bravo), both of Roanoke, Va.; grandson, Liam C. Breen of Rocky Mount, Va.; brother, Richard Breen Jr. of California; sisters, Denise McKay, Candace Amistadi, Nancy Mulloy, and Kathryn Polizoti, all of Massachusetts; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt. 220 Chapel) with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151.
