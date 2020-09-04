Brown, James "J.C." Calvin

James Calvin "J.C." Brown February 14, 1938 - September 2, 2020 James Calvin "J.C." Brown, age 82, of Rocky Mount, formerly of Union Hall, passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1938, a son of the late Willie and Edith Smith Brown. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Alfred, Perry and Edwin Brown, Alvie B. Mitchell, Forrest, Tommy, Burton and Bernice Brown. He is survived by his sister, Marie Shively (Bobby); sister-in-law, Georgia Brown; aunt, Maurine Manning; and many other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in J.C.'s name to your favorite charity. Funeral services will be conducted from Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (town chapel) 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, with Pastor Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. The family received friends on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to the mandates for COVID-19 put into place by our Governor, we will follow the guidelines for social distancing and masks. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. www.lynchconnerbowman.com, (540)483-5533.
