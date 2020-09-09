Bussey, Cecile Sledd

September 5, 1930 - September 4, 2020 Cecile Bussey, 89, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord from her home, on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born, raised and then retired in Franklin County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eslie and Mary Sledd; her stepmother, Dolly Sledd; her five brothers, Joseph, Lloyd, Eslie, Jr., Harry and Pete; and three of her four sisters, Eva, Ethel and Serena. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Fred L. Bussey; daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Michael Rancka of Midlothian, Va.; granddaughter, Kate Rancka of Los Angeles, Calif.; her sister, Norma of Melbourne, Fla.; her sisters-in-law, Jeanette Sledd of Callaway, Va., Mary Sledd of Roanoke, Va., Betty Kingrey of Roxboro, N.C.; many nieces and nephews; and many good friends. Ceil was a member of Rocky Mount United Methodist Church and spent her retirement years volunteering with the hospital auxilliary and with the American Red Cross. Since there will be no gathering during these unprecedented times, please smile, think of Ceil and say a prayer. A memorial gift may be made to Rocky Mount UMC or to the American Cancer Society. Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., North Chesterfield, VA 23234
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.