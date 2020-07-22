Chitwood, Ulis Noel

Ulis Noel Chitwood, age 96, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine Gravely Chitwood. Surviving are his daughter, Paulette Chitwood; son, Noel Chitwood and wife, Cindy; two grandchildren, Will Chitwood and wife, Lindsey and Alex Chitwood; brother, Henry Clifton Chitwood; sister, Edith C. Perdue; many nieces, nephews and special friends including his Rocky Mount Vol. Fire Department family. Ulis graduated from Glade Hill High School in 1944 and went on to serve in the United States Army for 18 months. He retired as an Auto Parts Manager, 22 years with Ford and 28 years with Chevrolet. He showed his love and support for his community by serving in many capacities including Assistant Scout Master with Troop 30 for 21 years, Recreation Umpire for 24 years, High School Umpire for 15 years, and worked the election polls for many years. Ulis was a proud member of the Rocky Mount Vol. Fire Department for 46 years, serving as their Secretary for 17 years and Treasurer for 42 years. Ulis was a member of the Franklin County High School Football Club and always participated in local blood drives. He was also a member of Rocky Mount Christian Church since 1948. Ulis always considered himself a Turkey Hunter.. Ha! Graveside services were held at High Street Cemetery 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, with Pastor Matthew Ricks officiating. His family request that memorial donations be made to the Rocky Mount Vol. Fire Department, 1250 North Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.