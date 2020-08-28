Dalton, Hazel J.

Hazel J. Dalton, age 78, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Walter and Pearl Jones. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Dalton; one daughter, Susan (Sandy) Grice; son, Andy Dalton; brother, Robert (Arlene) Jones; loving sister, Rita (Michael) Campbell; and five grandchildren, Gaige and Alexis Dalton, Michael, Emily and Abby Grice. She was a member of Franklin Heights Church and had a lot of friends from both Franklin Heights and Furnace Creek Baptist Church. She loved to cook and had a New Year's party for over 40 years. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, with Pastor Stan Parris officiating. Interment will follow in Franklin Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.