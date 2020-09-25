Dillon, William Bruce

William Bruce Dillon, age 67, of Rocky Mount, died at home surrounded by love on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, William Eugene Dillon; and mother and stepfather, Reva and LH Hammock. He is survived by his loving wife, Angela Dillon; and two daughters, Michelle Smith (Chris) and Laci Dillon (Beth). He had two biological grandchildren but had six others that choose him as their papa, Andrew and Collins Smith, Jariya, Tristan and Kaien Jones, Reece and Jordyn Sparks and Ali Bowman. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Anita Dillon; sister-in-law, Anetta Ramey (Alan); and brother-in-law, Don Woolwine (Christy). He had many aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. He loved all of his family deeply. He had a great love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and Virginia Tech football. The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Fahad Sahebjam from Carilion Gastroenterology for always being "in the fight" with Bruce and advocating for the best possible care for him. Thank you to our church family at Sandy Ridge and especially the senior men's class, you all were a life line to Bruce when he needed it the most! In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sandy Ridge food pantry or for the purchase of Gideon Bibles, both of which were important to him. An outdoor memorial service will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, with Pastor Joe Dillion Officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.florafuneralservice.com.