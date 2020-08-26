You have permission to edit this article.
Eggleton, Charles Richard
Charles Richard Eggleton, age 73, of Henry, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 23, 1947, a son of the late Roy J. and Lula Shumate Eggleton. Surviving are his wife of almost 48 years, Susan Burgess Eggleton; son, Matthew R. Eggleton; daughter, Amanda S. Eggleton; brother, Edward R. Eggleton; sister-in-law, Peggy Burgess; brothers-in-law, Bill (Carolyn) Burgess and Mike (Sandra) Burgess; nieces and nephew, Melissa Eggleton, Terri Burgess and Jonathan Burgess; and many special cousins. He was the owner of Superior Retreading Service, following his father who began the business in 1963. His customers were also his friends who he enjoyed visiting with on a daily basis. He previously served on the Board of Christian Heritage Academy and Franklin County Retail Merchants Association. Funeral services were conducted at Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. His family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Town Creek Primitive Baptist Church or Christian Heritage Academy.

