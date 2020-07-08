Galen Dee Flora, age 94, of Boones Mill, departed from his earthly life to his heavenly home on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Wray Flora; his second wife, Susie W. Guilliams Flora; parents, Daniel J. and Stella M. Flora; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Roy C. Wood, Harless H. Angell, Raymond C. Bowman, and Martha C. Flora; and also Betty's family of 10 siblings and spouses. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Wendell and Mary Flora; daughter and son-in-law, Harriet F. and James Mills; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Lynn Flora; three grandchildren, Josh and Jackie Mills, Jacob and Alyssa Mills, and Megan Flora; three great-grandchildren, Carter Mills, Kane Mills, and Kennedy Mills; stepchildren, Tim and Mary Fisher, and W.C. and Emily Guilliams; four step-grandchildren, Stephanie and Chris Bebe, Ashley and Andres Lopez, Dylan and Savannah Guilliams, and Whitney Guilliams; sisters, Mabel Angell and Jewell Bowman; sister and brother-in-law, Clyde and Carl Bowman; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Janet Flora; other in-laws, Glenn Webster, J. Richard and Ruth Webster, Hilda and Billy Greene, Loulie Belle Argabright, and Mary Ellen Meredith; many nieces and nephews; and special friends and church family of Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. Galen was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Church of the Brethren where he served as Treasurer for 36 years, taught Junior High Sunday School along with Betty for 20 years, and sung in the choir along with many other duties. His livelihood was poultry, cattle, and orchard farming alongside his father and partner, D.J. Flora. He ran an egg route for 31 years, gathering around 200 dozen eggs per day. Galen had two great marriages, Betty Lou Wray Flora of 45 years and Susie Webster Guilliams Flora for 14 years. He had a very strong faith, loved his Lord and told his children, "When I die, I want to exalt God, not me." Private family graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. The family would like to thank Bonnie Harlow, Amedysis Hospice Care, and all of the amazing caregivers for their awesome kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the World Hunger Auction, attn: Lynn Myers, 130 Hickman Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.
