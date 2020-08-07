Gleason, Clayton Edward

August 3, 2020 Clayton Edward Gleason, age 75, of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, August 3, 2020. He worked for the Town of Oxford Police Department, and retired in 1989 from Sears. Moving to Florida, he married his love Denise after which they moved to Rocky Mount in 2008. His hobby was creating cancer ribbons and distributing them to Cancer Centers and patients. Clayton was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie D. Page (Lowell); father, Daniel J. Gleason; son, Clayton E. Gleason; and brother, Gary E. Page. Surviving are his beloved wife, Denise Corden-Gleason; son, Daniel J. Gleason (Denise); sister, Cheryl A. DeProspo (Ronald); brothers, Michael R. Page (Debra), Joseph V. Page, stepdaughter, Kylee Corden (who he was honored to walk down the aisle); six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law and four brothers-in-law of England; and his three dogs, Sandy, Walter and Ashley. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.