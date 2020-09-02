Hall, John Wesley

John Wesley Hall, age 91, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Hall and Hilda Lorraine Wray; and sisters, Margaret Hubbard and Anna Lee Hall. Surviving are his wife, Madeline C. Hall; son, Derwin Hall (Dianna); grandchildren, Adam Hall and Jordan Hall; and sister-in-law, Fern Lawson. Wesley was retired from Fieldcrest Mills with over 32 years of service. He was a lifetime member of Redwood United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir and enjoyed helping with maintenance projects and other activities in the church. Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Redwood United Methodist Church building fund. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.