Hammock, Oney Bertha

Oney Bertha Hammock, age 85, of Redwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 27, 1935, to the late Mort and Gladys Hall. She married the love of her life, the late Clifton Gordon Hammock. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Dianne Hammock; and brothers, Glenwood Hall, John Allen Hall and Daniel Hall. Bertha is survived by her daughter, Lois (Raymond) Spradlin; son, Clif (Lisa) Hammock; grandchildren, Jody (Nikki) Hall, Shannon (Mandy) Hall, Seth (Linsey) Hammock, Luke (Randi) Hammock and Ashley Hammock; siblings, Kent (Claudine) Hall and Sandra (Thomas) Turman; and sisters-in-law, Rita Hall, Nancy Hall and Pat Karr, who was a very special sister-in-law and caregiver. She spent her life surrounded by her loving family, up until the last day. A memorial service will be held at Rocky Mount Church of God, 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, with Pastor Robert Meredith officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
