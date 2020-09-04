Hill, Dora Eleanor Brantley

Dora Eleanor Brantley Hill, age 101, of Smith Mountain Lake, was born on September 26, 1918, and passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother of five, sister of ten, and one who led an exemplary life as a Christian. She demonstrated her faith daily, giving tirelessly to others, and never sought any personal recognition. She never was judgmental, and believed there was good in everyone. Mom was intelligent, practical, loving in her own way, and an independent, confident individual. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Hill; grandchildren, David Alan Shorter and Charles Alexander Hill; and great-grandchildren, Mark Anthony Davis and Dominic Michael Hill. She is survived by her five children, Paulette Elaine Hill Shorter Caudill, Paul Coleman Hill (Georgia), Stanley Mark Hill (Kate), Frederick Kent Hill (Diane), and Kevin Clark Hill (Brenda). In addition to her five children, there are ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Stovall. In lieu of flowers, our family feels mom would encourage donations to the "LOA Meals on Wheels Program" where so many are on the waiting list, or to Halesford Baptist Church or any favorite charity instead of flowers. She has had faithful church family, personal family and friends throughout her life and since living in Salem Terrace at Harrogate for the past six years even since selling the homeplace on the lake and moving back to the Vinton area in 2005 until she sold her condo and moved into her assisted living suite, evidence of her devotion to practical planning and setting example of a virtuous women/wife/mother and friend to all. May she Rest in Peace as she travels to her heavenly home and be received as a good and faithful servant of God. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with Pastor Melvin Harris officiating. Her family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
