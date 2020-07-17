Hodges, Ricky Nelson

Ricky Nelson Hodges, age 55, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John William and Gladys Marie Hodges. Surviving are his wife, Amber-Lee Hodges; daughter, Ashlee Hodges (Seth); sons, William Robertson (Sydney) and Andrew English-Zwolinski; grandson, Liam Nelson Robertson, "Future Grandson"; sisters, Carolyn Brooks (Jeff), Patricia Hodges and Bonnie Atkins (Randy); brothers, David Hodges and Barry Hodges; several nieces, nephews and special friends. Funeral services will be conducted from Henry Fork Church of the Brethren 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at the Hodges-Lynch Family Cemetery. His family received friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
