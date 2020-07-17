Holloway, Jeffrey Leon

Jeffrey Leon Holloway, age 58, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carrington and Carolyn Holloway; and brother-in law, Neil Smith. Surviving are his wife, Martha Holloway; sons, Cory Holloway and Cole Holloway; sister, Cindy Blackwell (Kenneth); brothers, Michael Holloway (Vickie), Anthony Holloway and Mark Holloway; very best friend, Terry Young; and mother-in-law, Bonnie H. Smith. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Holloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
