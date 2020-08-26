Holt, Betty Walker

September 23, 1952 - August 21, 2020 Betty Walker Holt, age 67, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1952, a daughter of the late Macon and Mabel Walker. She was also preceded in death by brother, Billy Walker; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank and Lou Holt. She is survived by her husband, Richard A. "Rick" Holt; sons, Eric Holt and Brandon Holt; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Shannon and Cameron Holt, Ferrum, Angel and Travis Holt, Boones Mill, Justice and Frank Holt, Callaway; sister, Rebecca Webb (Don) of Danville; sister-in-law, Kathy Holt McCulley (Arnold); and brother-in-law, Jim Holt. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. The family kindly asks that food and flowers be omitted and to consider a memorial donation in Betty's name to a charity of choice. It was Betty's desire to do what she could to help others. She made her own arrangements for anatomical donation. There will not be any services at this time. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
