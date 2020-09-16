Kingery, Catherine Richards Beckner

You have permission to edit this article.
Catherine Richards Beckner Kingery, age 91, of Rocky Mount, passed away early Friday morning, September 11, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1929, in Martinsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles T. Beckner and William R. Kingery Sr.; and brothers and sisters, Eugene Richards, Carroll Tucker Richards Jr., John William Richards, and Hazel Garrett. Surviving are her sister, Barbara Ross; children, Charlene (Dr. Richard) Lynch, Jimmy (Janice) Beckner, and Tommy Beckner; stepchildren, Billy (Betty) Kingery and Karen Kingery (John) Saul; grandchildren, Dr. Sean (Jennifer) Lynch, Amanda (Codie) Walker, Benjamin Lynch, Jamey (Kelly) Beckner, Matt Beckner, Jeff Beckner, Sarah Beckner, Ron (Julie) Buffington, Ros (Catherine) Kingery III, Dr. Lettitia (Steve) Furrow, Marcie (Justin) Altice, and Julie (Tyler) Kingery-Lee; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Reade Lynch, Eoin and Elliott Walker, Millie and Esme Beckner, Gavin and Owen Beckner, Cole, Kobe and Lexi Beckner, Campbell and Marley Buffington, Will and Grant Kingery, Ethan and Benjamin Furrow, Grayson and Caitlyn Altice. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Anthony Budzik officiating. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Kingery requested that donations be made to Flint Hill United Methodist Church or Germantown Brick Church of the Brethren. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

