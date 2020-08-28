Martin Sr., Winford Lonnie

Winford Lonnie Martin Sr., age 78, of Ferrum, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Lillie Martin; sister, Charlene; brother, Philip; and grandson, Kris. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife and soulmate of 58 years, Christine; children, Chuck, Jody and Roy (Kathrin); grandchildren, Daniel (Angela), Michael (Danielle), Morgan, Taylor (Harley), Jacob, Austin and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mason and Kaylee; brother, Larry; and sister, Shirley. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, with Dr. Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.