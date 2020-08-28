You have permission to edit this article.
Martin Sr., Winford Lonnie
Winford Lonnie Martin Sr., age 78, of Ferrum, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Lillie Martin; sister, Charlene; brother, Philip; and grandson, Kris. Mr. Martin is survived by his wife and soulmate of 58 years, Christine; children, Chuck, Jody and Roy (Kathrin); grandchildren, Daniel (Angela), Michael (Danielle), Morgan, Taylor (Harley), Jacob, Austin and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Mason and Kaylee; brother, Larry; and sister, Shirley. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, with Dr. Billy Shively officiating. Interment will follow in St. James United Methodist Church Cemetery. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

