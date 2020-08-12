McGhee, Bobby Gene

April 7, 1932 - August 9, 2020 Bobby Gene McGhee, age 88, of Rocky Mount, Virginia, entered the gates of heaven with a smile on Sunday, August 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 7, 1932, at his family home in Rocky Mount, Va., to the late Frank Otis and Wilda Susan McGhee. Bobby was well known in Franklin County as the "insurance collector" during his career at Durham Life Insurance Company where he retired after 38 1/2 years of service. He loved the Lord and served in his church as a deacon as well as singing in the choir. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean; his brother, Norman McGhee; son-in-law, Frank Azarch; and beloved fur friend, Cody Boy. Left to honor his life and memory are his daughter, Kathy Azarch; granddaughters, Mandy Burnette (Matt) and Missi Quinn (Chad); great-grandchildren, Julie and Jackson Burnette and Logan and Wyatt Quinn. Bobby's family would like to extend a special thanks to Medi Home Health, Franklin Health and Rehab, and the kind doctors and nurses at Franklin Memorial Hospital Comfort Care. An extra special thanks is extended to his loving care giver and friend, Shirley Suffel, for the love, care, and companionship over the last few years. The family received friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Flora Funeral Service in Rocky Mount. The funeral will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Stan Parris, officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
