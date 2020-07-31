Meador Jr., Percy Edward

Percy Edward Meador Jr., age 70 of Wirtz, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born June 2, 1950. He is preceded in death by his father, Percy Edward Meador Sr. and sister, Sue Taylor Etter. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Pruitt Meador; two daughters, Kim (Roy) Smith and Sherlyn (Richard) Moore; two grandchildren, Hannah Moore and Austin Moore; brothers and sisters, Gloria (Frankie) Scott, Donald Meador, Steven Meador, Kenneth (Debbie) Meador, Penny (Eddie) Prillaman, and Rodney (Mandy) Meador. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Franklin Memorial Park with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
