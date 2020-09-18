Quinn, Patrick Joseph

January 6, 1949 - July 24, 2020 Patrick Joseph Quinn, 71, of Ferrum, Virginia, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on January 6, 1949, in Hanover, New Hampshire. Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Margi" of 19 years; his son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Jennifer "Jen"; granddaughter, Leah; sister-in-law, Gladys, along with several nieces and nephews, and many friends. Patrick was preceded in death by his mother and father, Marie (Rita) and Louis Quinn; and his brother, Michael. Patrick was the owner and main operator of Gregory Wood Products in Ferrum. This was one of his biggest passions. He was a man of many talents, as well as an U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran as a medic. Patrick was truly one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed. He will be remembered for his stories of his life and living every day to the fullest. He always had a story of one of his adventures for those who knew him best. A Celebration of his life will be conducted from Conner-Bowman Funeral Home Chapel 2 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, with Pastor Rick Poland officiating. The Quinn Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Due to the mandates put into place by Governor, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount, VA 24151, www.connerbowman.com.
