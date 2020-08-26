Richardson, Jennifer Brown

Jennifer Brown Richardson, 61, of Henry, Va., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home. She was born on November 25, 1958, in Franklin County, Va., to the late Stella Young Brown and Raymond Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Brown; and father-in-law, Joseph L. Richardson Sr. Jennifer loved being a mom and loved her family. She worked as a hairstylist at Style City, later worked for Jay Brand Studio of Photography, and later was the bookkeeper for Richardson Motors. She is survived by her husband, Logan Richardson of the home; daughter, Anna Richardson of the home; sisters, Phyllis Brown (David) of Axton, Va., and Shirley Young (Frank) of Rocky Mount, Va.; mother-in-law, Alice R. Gourley (Frank) of Henry, Va.; sister-in-law, Suzanne Moore (Sherman) of Henry, Va.; and Jennifer's friend and angel, Tracy Blackard. A private graveside service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or Carilion Clinic Hospice - Franklin, 390 S. Main St., #314, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Richardson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
