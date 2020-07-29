Santrock, Nannie Young

Nannie Young Santrock, age 90, of Rocky Mount, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles H. and Minnie S. Young; husbands, Carroll H. Dunman and Edward L. Santrock Jr.; stepson, Kevin H. Santrock; granddaughter, Mary A. Mitchell; brothers, Junior, Curtis, Claudie and Sterling Young; and sister, Josephine Micolupo. Surviving are her daughters, Janet (Glenn) Turner and Kimberly (Walter) Mitchell; grandchildren, Noah and Zoe Mitchell, Renee (John) Morgan, Kelly (Brittany) Turner, Kayla Santrock; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jackson Morgan; sisters, Jean Ruth, Margaret Cooper and Betty Blankenship; several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor David Slayton officiating. In lieu of flowers or food, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
