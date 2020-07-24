Scott, Warren Keith
0 entries

Scott, Warren Keith

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Warren Keith Scott, age 63, of Rocky Mount, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Scott and Lois Sloan. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Scott, Warren Keith
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Locations

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics