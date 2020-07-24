Scott, Warren Keith

Warren Keith Scott, age 63, of Rocky Mount, died on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Scott and Lois Sloan. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
