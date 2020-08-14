Taylor, Charlotte

You have permission to edit this article.
January 22, 1930 - July 29, 2020 Charlotte Taylor went to be with our Lord on July 29, 2020. She was a devout member of Faith Luthren. She is survived by her sister, Norma B. Normank; daughters, Rita Hurst and Theresa Scott; granddaughter, Megan Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Scott and Devan Lee Wright Junior. Arangments are still pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

