Taylor, Charlotte

January 22, 1930 - July 29, 2020 Charlotte Taylor went to be with our Lord on July 29, 2020. She was a devout member of Faith Luthren. She is survived by her sister, Norma B. Normank; daughters, Rita Hurst and Theresa Scott; granddaughter, Megan Wright; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor Elizabeth Scott and Devan Lee Wright Junior. Arangments are still pending.
