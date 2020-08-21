Thompson, Shirley Wilson

Shirley Wilson Thompson, age 86, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Shively Thompson. He is survived by a son, Dale W. Thompson (Vicki); a daughter, Rhonda T. Kangas (Mark); two grandsons, Bryan D. Thompson (Jessica) and Garret C. Kangas.; and two great-grandchildren, Aayla Thompson and Cullen Thompson. Services will be private. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.