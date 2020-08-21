You have permission to edit this article.
Thompson, Shirley Wilson
Thompson, Shirley Wilson

Shirley Wilson Thompson, age 86, of Rocky Mount, died on Monday, August 17, 2020, at his home. Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Shively Thompson. He is survived by a son, Dale W. Thompson (Vicki); a daughter, Rhonda T. Kangas (Mark); two grandsons, Bryan D. Thompson (Jessica) and Garret C. Kangas.; and two great-grandchildren, Aayla Thompson and Cullen Thompson. Services will be private. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

