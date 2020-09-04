Tosh Jr., Grover C.¿Junior¿

Grover C."Junior" Tosh Jr. June 30, 1948 - September 1, 2020 Grover C. Tosh Jr. "Junior", 72, of Wirtz, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home. Junior was born on June 30, 1948, in Wirtz. Surviving are his wife of over 52 years, Linda M. Tosh; a son, Tommy Tosh (Cheryl); two daughters, Donna Beckner (Dennis) and Amy Minnix (Brandon); one grandson, Dustin; three granddaughters, Danielle, Kaitlynn, and Taylor; one great-granddaughter, Macy; and a sister, Elaine Brooks. Junior spent the majority of his career building substations, overhead and underground distribution, and high voltage lines. During his 34 years with Davis H. Elliot, Junior shared his extensive knowledge as an instructor for the lineman apprenticeship program. He most recently worked as General Manager of Triangle Electric until his retirement. Funeral services will be conducted from Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Town Chapel) 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Denver Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Crossroads Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. His family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Masks and social distancing are to be honored during the services. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to your charity of choice. Arrangements by Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount, (540) 483-5533, www.lynchconnerbowman.com.
